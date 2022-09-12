Zimbabwe party alleges assassination plot against leader

Zimbabwe’s opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party said on Sunday that its leader Nelson Chamisa escaped an assassination attempt after his convoy came under a bomb attack in the town of Chinhoyi, about 115km (71 miles) west of the capital, Harare. (BBC)

In a statement posted to Twitter, the CCC said Mr Chamisa’s convoy was attacked with explosives as it approached the venue of a rally.

It said the venue was also petrol-bombed on Saturday by unknown people.

The party blamed ruling Zanu-PF “thugs” for the attacks. There has been no immediate reaction from the government.

The incidents came weeks after Mr Chamisa’s convoy was attacked by alleged Zanu-PF supporters.

Political tension is rising in the southern African nation ahead of a potentially divisive general election in 2023.

Comments

