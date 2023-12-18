The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have rescued 13 kidnapped victims and arrested 11 suspected logistics suppliers to notorious terrorist kingpin Halilu Sububu, recovering 127 bags of grains in Zamfara state.

A close military source disclosed on Monday evening in Gusau that the troops, in their relentless efforts and intensified dry season clearance and offensive operations, have continued to yield positive results.

“In the recent feat recorded, the troops have successfully rescued 13 kidnapped victims and arrested 11 suspected terrorist logistics suppliers to a notorious terrorist kingpin in Zamfara State.”.

“On December 17, 2023, the combined troops of OPHD embarked on a search and rescue operation along the Gobirawan Chali and Dangulbi areas along the Dansadau axis in Maru local government area of Zamfara State, during which the troops rescued 13 kidnapped victims who were abandoned by the fleeing terrorists in the late hours of Sunday.”.

“All the rescued victims are from Mutunji village of Dansadau Emirate in Maru LGA of Zamfara State, and they are currently undergoing medical treatment and debriefing and were handed over to representatives of the state government to unite them with their families.”.

He disclosed that the resilient troops also cleared a notorious terrorists’ hideout at Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Similarly, the OPHD troops arrested 11 suspected terrorist logistics suppliers who supply logistics to notorious terrorist Halilu Sububu at Kwanar Boko in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

According to him, the suspects were arrested while conveying 127 bags of grain in two canter trucks belonging to terrorist kingpin Halilu Sububu. However, the arrested suspects are undergoing preliminary interrogation.

