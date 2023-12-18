Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has massively deployed officers and men of the Corps to all nooks and crannies during the celebration of Christmas and New Year periods in the state.

This is to secure the lives and properties of the good citizens of Zamfara State and all residents for a hitch-free celebration in the state.

Commandant Sani Mustapha disclosed this during the deployment briefing on Monday at the state headquarters in Gusau.

He urged officers and men to display professionalism and discipline while carrying out their lawful duties.

The state commandant assured the general public of the resolve of the Corps to collaborate with other sister agencies in ensuring a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration.

“Our officers and men will not compromise any security standard, but we’ll ensure that we do our best to secure all law-abiding citizens.”.

He, however, warned all the personnel involved in this special assignment to do it with due diligence and commitment to duty. He said no act of indolence or malingering would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, State Commandant Sani Mustapha appealed to the general public to report any suspected movement or act that seemed inimical to the peace of the state to the relevant authorities immediately.

The Zamfara NSCDC boss also wished the Christian faithful a happy Christmas celebration in advance and a prosperous new year ahead.

