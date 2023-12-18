The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity donated food and materials to the Delightsome Oaks Mission Orphanage in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The association noted that the humanitarian gesture commemorated this year’s World Human Rights Days by reaching out to children and vulnerable citizens in society.

In a statement by the association on Monday, the Pyrates Confraternity’s delegation (El Passo SSO and Aqua Kanata Deck), Victor Amaechi Onwu, Dr Ojumu Damilola, and Imadojemu Ehije led the team to the orphanage home.

The statement read, “ The Orphanage, which was established in December 2005, has 90 children from different backgrounds, including orphans, the abused, the rural less privileged, the emotionally exposed, and missionary children. Some children have graduated, while others pursue their education at various levels.

“During the visit, the Orphanage highlighted some challenges, including accommodation, education funding, and healthcare issues. The delegation promised to relay this feedback to their respective Decks and help them.

“We also offered medical consultations and prescriptions to the children in need. The delegation assured the Orphanage that their visit was not a one-off event but the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship.

“ They also urged the public and other Civil Society Organisations to support the vulnerable, especially during the festive season.”

The statement added that the delegation shared the Organization’s mission and vision with the proprietor, Mrs. Ayobukola Thomas, who expressed gratitude and appreciation for the visit and donations.

