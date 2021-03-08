Zamfara relaxes curfew in Jangebe

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Bello Matawalle Zamfara State governor
Following relative peace in the area, the Zamfara State government has relaxed the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jangebe town of Talata Mafara local government area.
Tribune Online recalls that the curfew was imposed in the town when youths blocked the main road and attacked top government officials who came to handover 279 female students of the Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe.
A released by the state commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara on Monday said the curfew was relaxed in the town and its environs to enable people to carry out their normal legitimate businesses.
However, the Jangebe market is to remain closed until when the government is satisfied with the security situation there.
According to the statement, “people are therefore advised to remain law-abiding, as the government will not condone any acts of breaching the peace and tranquillity is restored in the state by the present administration.
“His Excellency the Executive Governor Hon (Dr) Bello Muhammed Matawallen Maradun has directed all security forces within and around the town to ensure compliance to this order.
“They should deal decisively with anyone found disrupting the peace and security in the area.

“Government appreciates the endurance, support and cooperation of all the law-abiding people of the area in particular and the state in general.”

