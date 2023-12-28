The provost of Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura, Mallam Habibu Mainasara, has applauded Governor Dauda Lawal’s efforts to upgrade and totally renovate the college in the state.

Mainasara disclosed that Governor Dauda Lawal’s approval for the conversion of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences Bakura to the College of Agriculture and Technology is a development that needs to be appreciated.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, shortly after the budget defense by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Agriculture before the State House of Assembly in Gusau, Bakura College Provost Habibu Mainasara maintained that preparations are equally underway for a complete renovation of the college by the state government.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Ya’u Haruna Gamji, stated that the upgrading of the college was to consolidate on the aspirations of the former late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who established the institution to provide middle manpower for agricultural extension to the region.

The commissioner disclosed that the upgrading will also qualify the college to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) and other donors’ interventions by improving infrastructure and capacity building for the staff of the institution.

He equally disclosed that the State Government has approved the reaccreditation of existing courses and the accreditation of technical disciplines the institution is planning to introduce as a prerequisite for the college’s transition from Monotechnic to Polytechnic, as required by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The Commissioner, therefore, commended the tireless efforts of the college Provost, Malam Habib Mainasara, and his management staff for ensuring the successful completion of the accreditation exercise conducted by the officials from the NBTE, headed by Dr. Rufai Ibrahim, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Technology Division.