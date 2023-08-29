The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has decried an alleged plan to bribe and influence the members of the State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Dauda Lawal in the state.

The party (PDP) has also condemned the alleged plan of the All Progressives Congress (APC in the State for attempting to influence the yet-to-be-announced judgement of the State Election Tribunal in favour of the APC.

In a press conference held in Gusau on Tuesday, the Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Mukhtar Muhammad Lugga, said that the All Progressives Congress, or APC, in the State, was making plans to make the State very ungovernable for the ruling party.

“The State APC has been blackmailing all the activities of the ruling party in the State. The APC doesn’t want peace to reign in the State”, he said.

According to the Acting PDP Chairman, “In a widely circulated recorded conversation, a staunch APC supporter, Malam Anas Anka, the managing director of Thunder Blowers, an online TV station, openly boasted how he was contacted by the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

Speaking further, Lugga said that the former Governor was allegedly reported to have been making plans to bribe and influence the members of the State House of Assembly to commence the impeachment proceedings against Governor Dauda Lawal.

“In the same vein, the audio clip revealed that Anas Anka was making damming allegations on the judiciary, particularly the judges of the State election Tribunal, who he unequivocally stated were induced to issue advance judgement in favour of APC by the Tribunal.”

The chairman lamented that his party was bringing it to the attention of the authorities in order to forestall the possibility of a breakdown of law and order as well as protect the integrity of the judiciary, which by the leakage of recordings has been called into question.

Lugga disclosed that his party has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to order a full investigation of the allegations of foul play on the part of the judges of the Tribunal as levelled against them by Anas Anka.

He also appealed to the DSS to invite the Managing Editor of the Thunder Blowers online for questioning and retrieval of the yet-to-be-announced judgements he claims to have in his possession on the outstanding cases of governorship and State House of Assembly petitions currently at the Tribunal.

The party also called on former Governor Abdulaziz Yari to, as a matter of urgency, clear his name of the allegations of bribery, financial inducement, and corruption levelled against him by Anas Anka.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…