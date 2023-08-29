Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his courage to remove fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had removed the subsidy during his inaugural address on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The president had said on the occasion that funds for subsidies would be diverted to other things like public infrastructure, education, health care, and jobs that would materially improve the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Speaking on development, on Tuesday at the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State wing, held at Teacher’s House in Awka, the state capital, Soludo, a Professor of Economics, described the removal of the subsidy as a necessary disruptive change that had the potential of re-engineering the nation’s economy.

He said, ”It’s high time the country woke up to the reality that it is a poor country and begin to live within her means”, adding that starting from those in leadership there was need to begin to live and demonstrate to the people that Nigeria is a poor country.

He said reality of the subsidy removal affected everybody and not just civil servants, reiterating that the present administration’s plan to cushion the effects was all-encompassing, including the immediate and medium-term efforts.

The governor assured that his government would recruit more teachers and continue to give accessible and quality education to the citizenry.

The 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the NUT had the theme “Petrol Subsidy Removal: Its Impact on the teacher and learner, the Way Forward.

Speaking, the State Chairman of NUT, Mrs Nonye Chibueze applauded the governor’s initiatives in the education sector.

She said despite the recruitment of 5,000 teachers by government, teachers were inadequate in nursery and primary schools in the state and called for more recruitment in that respect.

