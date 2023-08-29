All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, Tinubu/Shettima Grass Root 2023 Mandate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint his son, Seyi Tinubu as Minister for Youth Development.

The group, in a statement signed Tuesday by its National Chairman, Dr Okocha Morgan Meshack, said Seyi Tinubu has the capacity to deliver as Youth Minister based on his proven track record with the party.

The group also pledged its support for the President Tinubu-led administration.

According to the National Chairman, the group at its recent stakeholder executives/State Chairmen (drawn from the 36 States of the federation including FCT) meeting, reaffirmed their support for Tinubu’s “leadership style and approaches”.

“Looking at the credence of Mr Seyi Tinubu, he is a pragmatic youth leader within the age bracket of 37 to 38 years.

“Seyi has served in the achievement and promotes positive government as his action painstaking strengthened the youth wings of the APC supporter of various groups.

“Seyi has a better understanding of the peculiar challenges confronting the youth with a strong belief that he can midwife and accelerate the purpose of creating Ministry Of Youth Development.

“This is with our hope & believed that our prayers would be considered,” the statement partly read.

