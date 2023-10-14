The Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Zamfara state, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed has charged journalists to consider National interest above all while reporting news, saying journalists have vital role to play in the fight against terrorism and to end all forms of criminality in the state and the country as a whole.

Brigadier General sani Ahmed gave the charge today when he hosted the Chairman and members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists Zamfara state council at the Headquarters 1 Brigade in Gusau.

“I urged you to always consider for National Interest in news reportage in your primary duty”.

During the visit, General Sani Ahmed commended the Chairman of the Union Ibrahim Musa Maizare and the journalists in Zamfara state for their contributions towards timely dissemination of information on the operational activities of the troops.

He appreciated the journalists for their synergy and support rendered to the Brigade which has aided the operational successes achieved by the troops so far.

He further urged Journalists to continue to partner with the troops in ensuring that peace and normalcy returned to Zamfara state.





General Ahmed insisted on the need for journalists to use their profession to support military operations aimed at restoring normalcy in the state, saying journalists have a vital role to play in the fight against terrorism and to end all forms of criminality in the state and the country as a whole.

Ho added that the intensified security operations have led to the bumper harvest of farm produce and vowed to continue conducting harvest and farm patrol until farmers harvested their produce.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman Nigerian Union of Journalists Zamfara state council, Ibrahim Musa Maizare commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army in all the successful operations conducted which has yielded positively especially in this year’s farming season.

