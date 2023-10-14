The Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the recent press conference held by some unknown Coalition of PDP Youths in the state.

Youth Leader of the Nasarawa State PDP, Muhammed Sani, strongly refutes any insinuations that the recent press conference was a product of PDP.

Recall that Tribune reported a Coalition of PDP Youths in Nasarawa state had cautioned the people of the state against religion, and tribal sentiments trying to destroy the peaceful co-existence and unity among the people of the state.

Chairman of the Coalition, Daniel Agbo stated this during a press conference at the NUJ press center Friday in Lafia, the state capital.

He called on the general public not to be deceived by state politics which has taken a bad side of causing chaos, which is not good for the development of the state.

“We are cautioning the general public, especially members of our dear party, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to be wary of their recklessness, sentimental and threatening remarks”.

He further said it’s quite unfortunate that some of these statements are coming from our supposed political and religious leaders.

Agbo, therefore called on his party members to stay clear of such things for the growth and development of the state.

But reacting to the press conference by the Coalition In a statement signed by the state Youth leader and made available to Nigerian Tribune Saturday in Lafia, he said, “We want to make it clear that the PDP in Nasarawa State fully supports the tribunal’s verdict that resulted in the removal of Governor Abdullahi Sule”.

“The PDP would never condemn itself or seek to detract from a ruling that upholds justice and the rule of law”.

He emphasised that the PDP was a well-organised party, and any official conference or statement would be communicated through proper channels.

“We urge the people of Nasarawa State to reject the claims made by the Coalition of PDP Youths, as they are baseless and without merit.

“The PDP categorically denies any involvement in the said press conference, and we reaffirm our commitment to respecting the tribunal’s ruling and standing firmly behind the merits of the case”.

“The PDP in Nasarawa State remains resolute in its pursuit of justice, transparency, and the well-being of our constituents. We appreciate the support of the people and will continue to work tirelessly in their best interests,” the statement added.

