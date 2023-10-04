No fewer than 5 orphans who grew up at the Gusau orphanage home in Zamfara State have gotten suitors and would soon be given out for marriage in the state, says the Commissioner of Women, Children and Social Development, Dr. Nafisa Maradun.

Dr. Maradun has also provided clothes, shoes, hijabs, Caps and assorted fashion earrings worth N2.5 million at Gusau Orphanage Home in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the information officer of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Development, Suleiman Isah noted that Governor Dauda Lawal has stressed that henceforth, the orphans will be fed with healthy and quality foods that contain nutrients.

“The First Lady Hajia Huriya Dauda Lawal has completed arrangements for the wedding of five orphan girls at the orphanage home who get suitors”, she revealed.

She advised orphans to reciprocate the gesture by being good people with full discipline and loyalty wherever they found themselves.

Some of the orphans who spoke at the occasion assured the Commissioner that they would never disappoint the state government in any situation they found themselves.

In a related development, the Commissioner has also provided uniforms for the entire staff of the orphanage home to improve their appearance during working hours.

Dr. Maradun advised the workers at the Orphanage home to adopt the habit of cleanness and always be God-fearing in the discharge of their official duties in the state.

