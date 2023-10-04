Chief Executive Officer (CEO) cum owner of Bullion Hotel, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said the attack on his hotel located in Simawa Area of Ogun on Tuesday cannot deter him from advocating the welfare of Nigerian youths and saying the truth to those in power.

This is just as he called for investigation into the alleged incessant attacks on his hotel and his person.

Speaking with Journalists on Wednesday, Ajadi said over 20 sponsored political thugs invaded his hotel on Tuesday morning attacking guests as well as staff adding that the incident took place around 8 am, leaving both staff and guests traumatised.

He said there was a similar attack on September 5, 2023, when a group of thugs invaded the Bullion Hotel.

He however said that these incidents would not stop his efforts in championing the welfare of Nigerian youths as well as saying the truth to the power that be.

“These boys are always gathering in a secondary school in Shimawa initiating themselves into nefarious activities and terrorising innocent people in the town.

“One of the thugs issued a chilling warning, saying, “We are still coming back to fight you, and we must kill at least three persons,” Ajadi said.

He listed the items looted during the attack to include handsets, substantial sums of money, and numerous Power Banks used for charging mobile devices.

Also speaking with journalists, Bullion Company’s Legal Adviser, Barrister Isaac Izunya while condemning the attack said the company’s legal team will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators of the act do not go unpunished.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE