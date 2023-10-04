The Northern Youths Association of Nigeria (NYAN) has expressed confidence in the ability of the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force North East HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General GU Chibuisi to effectively and efficiently lead the offensive in its fight against insurgency in the region.

The group also ordered other sister security agencies to collaborate with Operation Hadin Kai to succeed in the war.

They were particularly urged to cooperate with the Officer Commanding the Taskforce, Major General GU Chibuisi in his determined efforts to wipe out insurgent activities in the entire sub-region to salvage the people from the insecurity bedeviling them.

NYAN in a statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, stated that, “Northern Youths Association of Nigeria has passed a vote of confidence on The Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General GU Chibuisi.”

President of NYAN, Comrade Godiya T. Adams Bogoro who signed the statement, emphasised that the Northern Youths Association of Nigeria is very proud of the performances of the Theatre Commander so far, ever since his posting to the sub-region in July 2023.

Godiya Adams explained in the statement that, they were delighted by the tremendous successes the Theatre Commander has recorded within such a short period of time when he was deployed to Maiduguri, the epicenter of the insurgency in the North Eastern States of Nigeria.

According to the Association, the security situation in Borno state and other parts of the North-East sub-region, particularly the Sambisa forest, battleground of the insurgency has greatly improved since his resumption to lead the operation Hadin Kai security surveillance.

NYAN further expressed gratitude to the CDS General CG Musa, for the posting of such a “dogged and well experienced General like Major General Chibuisi to stem the tides of insurgents activities in the North East zone of the country.”

Godiya Adams noted that General GU Chibuisi always delivered on any task assigned to him, pointing out that the General’s remarkable records when he was GOC in Ibadan speak volumes.

He therefore urged the troops to give their maximum support, synergy and cooperation to the Theatre Commander, General Gold Chibuisi as he leads the Operations to success.

The NYAN President assured that his members are always ready to support any venture that will promote peace and peaceful co-existence among the people irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences.





