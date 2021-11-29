Zamfara APC now rebranded ―Elected Chairman

The new executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State recognized by the national leadership of the party has said the party is now fully rebranded to move the party to the next level.

It also said, henceforth only loyal party members will be engaged in party activities.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Monday at the end of its visits to leaders and other major stakeholders who contributed to their emergence as party executives.

The statement quoted the newly elected Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani saying that as new leaders they intend to be respectful to constituted authorities as well as the need to show leadership by example.

He said, the APC in the state has now been rebranded and that all loyal members will be fully engaged in the party’s activities.

According to the statement, ‘the visit took the leaders to the houses of past governors, serving and former members of National and state assemblies including the first civilian governor, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, former governor Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji and Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha.

‘At the residence of Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, the political leader and first civilian governor of the state thanked his visitors and assured them of his continuous support to the executive through assistance and advice so that they can deliver on their sworn mandate.

‘Senator Yarima said the APC is one in Zamfara and called on those challenging the constituted authority of the party in the state to stop doing so in the interest of peace, unity and progress.

‘ While at former governor Mahmud Shinkafi’s place, he charged the leaders to sensitize members on the importance of having their membership card which will give them the power to elect leaders at the party primaries.

‘ At the house of the former Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Security, Alhaji Sani Jaji, the astute leader who maintained that the APC is one big family in Zamfara, called on the new executives to ensure welfare, justice and fairness among members while promising that he will assist the exco financially and morally.

‘For Senator Hassan Nasiha who held brief for the party in the state as Caretaker Chairman, he commended members of the party as well as the organizers of the congresses sent from the party headquarters and led by Alhaji Kabiru Masari for their steadfastness and resolve to inject new blood that will bring positive radical changes that will advance the cause of the party at both the state and national levels.

‘In all, the visit was successful as the new party leaders of the state have gained the confidence of the political gladiators under the good, people-oriented and focused leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle who is also the leader of the party in the state.

‘The newly elected Chairman then thanked all APC loyalists and supporters as well as the good people of the state for their support and prayers to the Matawalle-led administration assuring also that the party and government will not fail in their constitutional roles in giving good direction to the citizenry.

‘The chairman was accompanied by members of his state working committee that include the State APC Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, State Women leader Hajiya Aisha Waziri Maru, State Publicity Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Chairperson State Women Elders Committee, Hajiya Ai Maradun State APC Youth leader, Alhaji Musa Idris Ardo, Assistant Welfare Secretary, Alhaji Shehu J Mohammed and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Junaidu Attahiru Dosara.

Others included Honourable Mikailu Aliyu, Honourable Idris Garba Rikiji, Honourable Kabiru Mohammed FCET among others.’

