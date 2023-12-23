Ahead of the Yuletide celebrations, the Department of State Services DSS has assured adequate security of lives and properties in collaboration with other security agencies nationwide the Citizens and called on everyone to be security conscious and mindful of their environment environment.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director, of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the Service Dr Peter Afunnaya

According to the statement, the Director General, Management and Staff of the Service while felicitating with Nigerians and the general public on the occasions of Christmas and the coming New Year urges all and sundry to remain law abiding and peaceful during and after the celebrations.

Similarly, the Service urged operators and patrons of recreational/motor parks, fun places, worship centres, supermarkets and other public spaces to be alert and take appropriate measures to protect their facilities and the users.

In addition, it advised citizens and residents to report suspicious persons, movements, parcels and objects to relevant security agencies.

” Furthermore, they are encouraged to shun acts of violence, fake news and any form of divisive tendency, in the interest of public order and national security.

It added that the Service enjoined members of the public to use the opportunity of the celebration to promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Service assured that it it would continue to collaborate with sister security and law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to provide adequate security before, during and after the festive periods.

According to the Service , “to pass information or make enquiries, the Service may be contacted through its offices at the State Commands, Local Government Formations or Phone Nos:09153391309, 09153391310, 09088373514; Email: [email protected]; and Twitter Handle: @OfficialDSSNG.

