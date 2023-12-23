In furtherance of its determination to see to the timely implementation of the small and medium enterprises component of the presidential palliative grants and loans, the House Committee on SME led by its Chairman, Rep. Mansur Manu Soro on Friday met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy Mr Wale Edun

The meeting became necessary to ascertain the extent of funding and releases made to Ministries Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the Federal Government saddled with the implementation of the programme

The House Committee had previously met with other officials including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Doris Anite, Accountant General of the Federation and DG/CEO of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii in predation for the take-off of the programme.

The 10th House of Representatives under the leadership of Hon Tajudden Abass, placed a high premium on SME development, hence its decision to create a standing committee on SMEs to ensure effective oversight of the SME activities and programs of the MDAs

The presidential palliative grants and loans which come in 3 tranches of N50,000 grants to 1 million nano businesses, N100,000 – N1million and N75billion to manufacturers are due for disbursement anytime soon.

President Bola Tinubu in July this year directed the implementation of palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy across the agricultural, transportation, social safety and SME sectors of the economy

Consequently the House of Representatives resolution mandated its committee on SME to interface with officials of government responsible to ensure timely and effective implementation of the palliative.

