Your leadership qualities not in doubt, Ganduje tells Fayemi

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi to count on his support in the latter’s bid for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje said Governor Fayemi’s consensus-building capacity, education and leadership qualities have been identified by his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors Forum where Ekiti State Governor presides as Chairman.

Ganduje who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, gave the pledge during Dr Fayemi’s session with Kano delegates ahead of this weekend’s presidential convention of the APC.

He said:” Your leadership qualities are not hidden. The way you have led the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for two terms with unity of purpose and with no dissent is a testament to your leadership skills. You have led 36 governors from across different parties effectively. You have actually been president without having ministers and discharged your duties creditably well, so we have no fears about supporting you because the morning tells what the day will look like.”

Governor Ganduje also recalled Governor Fayemi’s relentless support during the Kano state governorship rerun and noted that he will not reward good with evil.

“During the governorship rerun in 2019 when everyone left us, you stood by our government, in fact, you were the only governor who came here and fought until victory was achieved, so we owe you on that front too.





In his remarks, former Deputy National Chairman of the APC and Director General of the Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Shuaib Lawal advised the Kano delegates to choose wisely by endorsing as standard bearer to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, someone with the capacity to address economic and security challenges confronting the country.

“The next president must have capacity, education, intellect, wide network and courage in order for the country to move forward in the right direction. Our military, economic, religious and cultural disunity means we must not put a neophyte in power.”

The presidential aspirant promised the people of Kano state the resuscitation of the textile industry if elected into office.

“It’s in an atmosphere of peace and unity that we can grow. I’ll retool the military, expand intelligence, increase the use of technology and effectively halt our nation’s match into lawlessness, insurgency and anarchy if elected.

“The Kaduna /Kano textile industry that is also a major source of employment and contributor to the GDP will be revamped. We will also tackle the problem of electricity by breaking down this national grid that’s always collapsing into the zonal grid and microgrids in order to ensure constant power supply and push the country on the path of industrialisation.”

