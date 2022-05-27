Bosso commends sports ministry, NFF over WAFU triumph

Head coach of the national male U-20 football team, Ladan Bosso, has commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for his team’s victory at the just concluded WAFU B U-20 championship which was held in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic.

Bosso who stated this during the reception organised for the Flying Eagles by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said the support the team enjoyed from the ministry and the football federation cannot be over emphasised as it helped his boys to adapt quickly in Niger Republic and led to the success in winning the regional championship for the first time.

“We are now going to prepare for the Nations Cup (in Egypt) and the World Cup proper. This achievement would not have been possible if the ministry, the federation and by large the Federal Government have not been on our side. I’ve gone round almost everywhere to pick these players and I want to tell you that the players you are seeing are assembled with no interference from any angle. These players made this team on merit. We were the first team to arrive in Niger and that alone gave us an edge over all other opponents. Ghana came two days to the tournament and that was why we said it is going to be a payback time because Ghana denied the Super Eagles the qualification for the World Cup. This is the beginning of good things to come and by the special grace of God, we are going to do more,” Bosso stated.

The NFF Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the commitment displayed by the Flying Eagles was unparalleled during the championship. He said the team will be kept together while quality friendlies will be organised for them in Nigeria and abroad.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Bosso commends sports ministry, NFF over WAFU triumph

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Bosso commends sports ministry, NFF over WAFU triumph