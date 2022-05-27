Chess federation president says trials a success 

The President of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sani Mohammed has described the just concluded 44th World Chess Olympiad Trials as a huge success.

About 20 athletes were invited to the two-day event that took place at the High-Performance Hostel of Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Mohammed said the competition was organised to discover quality athletes that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming 44th World Chess Olympiad in India.





“I can tell you that as a federation are happy with the level of participation. The athletes gave a good account of themselves in the trials and so overall I can tell you that the event has recorded a huge success. Eight players are expected to make it from the trials and I believe that we are on the right path, organising the competition so that the athletes can showcase their talents.”

The former police officer added that adequate support will be accorded to the athletes so they can make the country proud in the 44th World Chess Olympiad in India.

One of the players that participated in the competition, Kigigha Bomo, commended the board of the federation for organising the trials.

“I want to thank the new chess federation for organising the championship. We have been having selection process that has to do with just top players by rating but the new board has changed the old tradition and we are here now to slug it out for the five slots.

The 44th World Chess Olympiad is expected to kick off on July 28 and ends on August 10, 2022, in India.