Chess federation president says trials a success 

Latest News
By  Taofeek Lawal - Abuja
Chess federation president,
The President of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sani Mohammed has described the just concluded 44th World Chess Olympiad Trials as a huge success.
About 20 athletes were invited to the two-day event that took place at the High-Performance Hostel of Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
Mohammed said the competition was organised to discover quality athletes that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming 44th World Chess Olympiad in India.


“I can tell you that as a federation are happy with the level of participation. The athletes gave a good account of themselves in the trials and so overall I can tell you that the event has recorded a huge success. Eight players are expected to make it from the trials and I believe that we are on the right path, organising the competition so that the athletes can showcase their talents.”
The former police officer added that adequate support will be accorded to the athletes so they can make the country proud in the 44th World Chess Olympiad in India.
One of the players that participated in the competition, Kigigha Bomo, commended the board of the federation for organising the trials.
“I want to thank the new chess federation for organising the championship. We have been having selection process that has to do with just top players by rating but the new board has changed the old tradition and we are here now to slug it out for the five slots.
The 44th World Chess Olympiad is expected to kick off on July 28 and ends on August 10, 2022, in India.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Chess federation president says trials a success

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Chess federation president says trials a success

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Chess federation president says trials a success

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Kogi commences disbursement of N130 million direct facility fund to 220 health…

Latest News

APC primary election cancelled in Ibarapa as youths protest fake delegates

Latest News

Senatorial primary: Group dismisses ‘lies’ against ex-Lagos dep gov,…

Latest News

OYSAA DG hails Makinde’s emergence as PDP’s governorship flagbearer

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More