Your dry bone will rise again if APC is voted into power, Party candidate assures Benue people

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has admonished the people of the state to have faith in God assuring them that the dry bone will rise again if the party is voted into power.

The priest-turned-politician lamented the deplorable condition of the state but charged the people not to be discouraged but to keep hope alive.

The governorship candidate gave the administration yesterday while addressing party faithful who thronged the IBB square, Makurdi in their number during the unveiling of the deputy governorship candidate, Sam Ode and Rev. Pastor Frederick Ikyaan as its Gubernatorial Campaign Director General, the priest turned politician decried the parlour state of Benue.

According to the governorship candidate, “Nothing is functioning including the civil service. The civil servants never get promoted, any recruitment of new ones and any salary to workers.

“Our pensioners who are the real heroes of our state are already described as dead people. Stay hopeful because 2023 is around the corner. Your dry bones are going to rise again.

‘Our hospitals are in a deplorable state and stink but in a matter of months, our hospitals will be resurrected.”

Rev.Fr Alia pledged that he and his running mate would work as a team in conjunction with the party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the party to win the forthcoming general elections at all levels and reconnect the state to the federal government to enable it to function.

Also speaking at the occasion, the deputy governorship candidate, Sam Ode expressed appreciation to the party for finding him worthy of the position saying “I will not take this opportunity for granted.”

He pledged total loyalty to his principal and also noted that he will uphold the ideals of the party to the letter.

Ode said, “I am going to submit myself totally and absolutely to the ideal of the APC. I will give unflinching loyalty to my principal and the Governor in waiting, Fr Hyacinth Alia.”

Ode who counted himself lucky to serve a priest of God promised, “I will roll up my sleeves and will work tirelessly you salvage the Benue people.

He described the governorship candidate as a man of the people saying that as a team, they will not disappoint the people

The APC also inaugurated the entire gubernatorial campaign team with Rev. Pastor Fredrick Ikyaan as the Director General.

The state party chairman, Austin Agada who appealed to all aggrieved members of the party, especially those who went to court to sheath their sword, in the interest of the party charged them to allow for a peaceful resolution of the issues to enable them to go into the elections in one voice to rescue the state.





