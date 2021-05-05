Your businesses to benefit from FG incentives, NEPC tells informal sector

To benefit from the Federal Government incentives for non-oil exporters, businesses in the informal sector in Nigeria have been urged to formalise their businesses.

The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo disclosed this at an awareness training on Zero to Export programme organised by the agency in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to Awolowo, who was represented by Mrs Sherifat Musa, the training is one of the key programmes of the Council aimed at building the capacity of Nigerian exporters from the cradle to the point of export readiness.

He disclosed that the signing of African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) and the renewed drive of the Federal Government in diversification of the nation’s economy, make the emergence of new players into the non-oil export business a welcome development.

He said the emphasis by the present administration on economic diversification and need for an increase in non-oil export revenue has brought up more challenges on the NEPC, as the lead agency for the promotion of non-oil export.

“This also necessitated the initiation of programs that will assist in building the capacity of exporters to enable them contribute meaningfully to the overall achievement of these objectives.

“The zero to Export has since its inception been held severally in the south-west (Lagos), North-Central (Abuja) and South-South (Port-Harcourt), thereby necessitating the need by the Council to extend the programme to other locations, especially Ibadan that has a high level of manufacturing industries which can be harnessed for export and because of its strategic importance as Headquarters of the then Western Region.

“The signing of ACFTA and the renewed drive of the Federal Government in the diversification of the nation’s economy makes the emergence of new players into the non-oil export business a welcome development,” he said.

The Project Consultant, Mr Kola Awe said the only way to save Nigeria economy is to do export.

He said “We know that export is what will save the Nigerian economy right now. If you want to save the Nigerian economy we have to export, particularly in the non-oil export sector.

“Export has become a key to instrument for every company to engage in; we are looking at a programme where we are going to bring youths and young entrepreneurs together and train them in the practical rudiments of export. “

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperative, Adeniyi Adebisi commended the stakeholders for their invaluable support in the realisation of government objectives in the promotion of non-oil export initiatives.

He said the Oyo State government had made Agribusiness one of the key components of non-oil export initiatives, adding that it was part of the main thrust of the present administration in the revitalisation of the state economy.

“The state government will continue to partner with the NEPC, Ibadan smart office in the promotion of non-oil export development.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…