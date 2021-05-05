Warlords gradually taking over Nigeria, say Northern Christian Elders

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has said that warlords are gradually taking control of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ejoga Oyinehi Inalegwu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday shortly after its executive meeting.

The statement opined that “the country must not be left to go the way of Somalia, ruled by warlords, with a reign of lawlessness, as we see ourselves already drifting into.”

“NOSCEF also views with great concern the escalating insecurity, spreading like wildfire across the nation and shaking the very foundation of the nation’s existence. The new trend of targeting students is most condemnable.

“We appeal to the President to seek every available aid, both internal and external to reverse the trend before we lose our beloved country, Nigeria.”

The elders also condemned the attacks on the military and security outfits in various parts of the country, saying, ‘these weaken the institutions that still hold us together as a people.

“We sympathize with the families of military, police and other security personnel, who lost their lives sacrificially, in the course of their duty of defending their fatherland.

“We commend the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, for exposing the criminal elements and his commitment/involvement in helping the military authorities to unearth all those involved in the killing of the soldiers in the course of their lawful duty.”

However, the forum urged the military, police and other security outfits to remain undeterred in their commitment to seeking an end to the security challenges confronting the nation.

“The President must ensure that the mopping up of all arms is wholesome and must not be implemented with any bias that will make those who comply become even more vulnerable to criminal attacks.

“The implementation team must be broad-based to win the confidence of all and not limited to any favoured segment of the nation,” the forum advised.

NOSCEF also urged Nigerians to continue to fast and pray for God’s intervention, stressing that, “for with God, nothing is impossible.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Warlords gradually taking over Warlords gradually taking over

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Warlords gradually taking over Warlords gradually taking over