Transport development: Ogun partners UK prosperity fund

The Ogun State Government has partnered with the United Kingdom Prosperity Fund, Nigeria Office, to develop a roadmap towards achieving an effective multimodal transportation system.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while receiving two reports on the transportation sector named Abeokuta Urban Transport Policy from the Head, United Kingdom Prosperity Fund, Nigeria Office, Miss Martha Bostock, and the Strategic Transport Intervention Plan for Ogun State prepared by the Ogun State Transport Steering committee headed by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Engineer Gbenga Dairo, with support by the Department of Transport Planning & Management, Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Abiodun said his administration is determined to put in place efficient and sustainable transportation system that would help in fast-tracking socio-economic development.

The governor described infrastructure as one of the pillars of economic development, submitting that transportation was an integral part that plays the role of moving people, goods and services from one point to the other.

He stressed that the creation of the Ministry of Transportation became sacrosanct with a view to modernise and promote efficiency in the transport sector as part of its urban renewal project to improve on the movement of people in the state.

While assuring that the reports would be fully implemented in line with a legal framework that is under preparation, the Governor revealed that the government has embarked on various strategies in achieving an effective transportation system by rehabilitating both urban and rural roads, assuring that the flag off of Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Scheme would commence by May 29 while the introduction of light rail services in the State would soon commence, following ongoing discussion with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to take full advantage of rail infrastructure with Ogun for the development of the State.

The Governor thanked the committee for painstakingly carrying out their assignment towards the growth of the state transportation sector, promising that government would ensure proper implementation of the committee’s report.

“I can assure you that we will implement the reports and will not leave them on the shelves to gather dust. I am convinced that the implementation would change the face of Transportation in the state,” the Governor posited.

Earlier, Commissioner for Transportation, Dairo, expressed optimism in the reports of the committee and the partnership with the United Kingdom Prosperity Fund which he said would facilitate considerable resource allocation to and investment in the Ogun State transport sector.

He revealed that discussions with Transport for Greater Manchester aimed at exploring the scope for support with capacity building in the ministry were ongoing, positing that earnest approval of the State Executive Council would enhance the recommendations of the reports presented.

In her remark, the Head of the United Kingdom Prosperity Fund, Bostock, expressed the readiness of the UK authorities to offer technical assistance to Ogun State in building capacity in its transport department for development and sustainability.

She urged the government to initiate a legislation framework that would make the project implementation successful and also facilitate foreign support.

“Future Cities of Nigeria will offer technical assistance to Ogun State in building capacity within the State government’s department like the Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies about what a good transport policy should include.”

“I like to see the policy put in place with necessary legislative action aiding the policy to be used to advertise the State to attract more investments which I hope would help the State’s development and its continued transformation,” Bostock said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Transport development: Ogun partners UK prosperity fund

Transport development: Ogun partners UK prosperity fund