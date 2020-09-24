Yorubas should unite

The ongoing agitation for Oodua Republic is a tragic comment on the integrity, intelligence and enlightenment of the people of the region.

It is unthinkable that a race reputed as the most educated in Nigeria will choose miscreants to fight their cause. The miscreants can be forgiven for not knowing that a project such as this is a mirage for two reasons; it is ill-timed and therefore, ill-fated. Two, it is in violent clash with enlightened procedures which the educated people of the region should know even if the miscreants could not learn from the recent experience of fellow Nigerians.

It is not now that people of good will are beginning to question the appropriateness of a region always being used to install tyranny and always being the victims that we should be asking for a Republic that will compromise our chances in the next dispensation. We cannot afford to divide before a battle with our enemies.

Not now that our political structure is at the weakest and our politicians are most vulnerable. Not now that some great minds are beginning to objectively appraise the merit of true federalism and the value of unemotional restructuring.

Professor Taofiq Adesina Azeez

Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

FG Takes Over Revenue Management Of NNPC, Customs, FIRS, NCC, Others

Pressured by dwindling revenues and heavy debt burden, the Federal Government on Tuesday moved to boost its resources by directly taking over control of revenue management of its 10 most lucrative enterprises…

Borno Governor Donates House, N20m To Widow, Children Of Colonel Killed By Boko Haram

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday announced a donation of a house and N20 million to the widow and children of Colonel Dahiru Bako who died from wounds sustained during an ambush on his troops while battling Boko Haram on Sunday morning…

Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors.