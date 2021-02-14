I read your piece of 9th of February with rapt attention and emotion

The truth is that a lot of the so-called Yoruba leaders are sellouts who are jostling for their own pockets and selfish interest alone using the Yoruba Nation as bargaining power. I will be very frank with you my dear brother Yinka Odumakin.

The only solution to the messy contraption called Nigeria created by the British for their exploitative interest is restructuring or outright breakage as spoken by the revered man of God, Pastor E. O. Adeboye. Failure to heed to the calls from various quarters for the restructuring of the country is a tacit call for civil unrest in the country because the ominous signs are visible to all except those who deliberately turn a blind eye for their own selfish interest.

The assertion by the erudite scholar and Nobel laureate, that it is up to the leadership to allow the state ship to continue on this course of self-destruction or steer it away from the imminent doom that awaits it.

Thank you very much.

I am Dr Anthony Ajibade from University of Abuja, Sociology Department.

