Yobe North: APC will appeal judgment ― Gadaka

The Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said it would appeal Wednesday’s judgment of the Federal High Court, Damaturu which declared Bashir Machina as the valid candidate for the Yobe North senatorial ticket.

Chairman of the party in the North East state, Mohammed Gadaka gave the indication in a statement, on Friday.

Justice Fadima Aminu in his ruling had affirmed Sheriff Bashir Machina as the duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC. Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had, on Thursday, said he would not appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court.

Gadaka, however, claimed in a statement that Senator Lawan remained the authentic candidate having been accorded recognition by the APC National Working Committee.

The statement read in part: “We are aware of the Wednesday, September 28, 2022, ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North senatorial district election. However, we respectfully reject the decision of the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan accepting the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

“In exercise of our legal rights, the Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to appeal the Federal High Court ruling in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria and good governance. We have a duty to protect and sustain Senator Ahmed Lawan’s twenty-three years exemplary sojourn as a lawmaker and his impeccable record of leadership and patriotism and commitment to making Nigeria work.”

