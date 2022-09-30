Kogi APC appoints Gov. Yahaya Bello as campaign coordinator

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Yahaya Bello as the coordinator of the 2023 general elections campaign council.

He is to be deputised by the deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja and assisted by the state APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello.

The appointments were made at a meeting of the 21 executive councils and party chairmen held at the instance of the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello, alongside the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Salami Ozigi Deedat.

The meeting spelt out the modalities and operational spheres of a more unified APC for all as party and candidate’s support groups are mandated to register with the local government party office after due clearance by the executive council chairmen of the 21 local government.

The list includes all executive council chairmen as automatic coordinators of Tinubu/Shattima campaign council and deputized by the local government APC party chairmen across the board.

The chief of staff to the executive governor will serve as the DG campaign council of the state just as the SSG will serve as secretary to the campaign council amongst other directorates to be announced subsequently.

According to him, “APC is one big united family and we must strive harder towards sustaining the tempo as the new executive chairman of Kogi local government, Hon. Aliyu Dauda was introduced officially by the Hon. commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.


At the senatorial level, the council also announced Alhaji Hadi Ametuo as chairman of the council while Abubakar Odangurma will serve as the director-general.

For the western senatorial campaign council, while Hon. Salihu Akawu Shuaibu will serve as the campaign council chairman, Rt Hon. Rabiu Alfa will serve as chairman of the council in the Eastern senatorial campaign council.

