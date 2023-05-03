In commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2023 (WPD), Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello has urged the government to enable the press to enjoy its right to freedom and protect women journalists by all means.

It’s a day of solidarity with media workers who face restrictions or abolition of press freedom and also a day of memorial for journalists who have died in the pursuit of news.

Speaking to the press, Ms. Ogunleye-Bello expressed her excitement, love, and respect for the media and the tremendous expansion of media companies in Nigeria.

She praised women journalists in particular and called for an end to the bullying that women journalists face.

“On this day, I celebrate journalists for their courage, passion, and determination to bring the news to every corner and nook of the earth. I particularly celebrate women journalists and ask for a stop to cyberbullying, threats to life, slut-shaming, and discrimination for doing their job. They have the right to practice journalism and report the news like any other person. The rights of women journalists are human rights, protect them.”

She stated that as a journalist herself, she has firsthand knowledge of the difficulties facing the media in Nigeria and is confident in asserting that being a journalist is an accomplishment to be celebrated daily and not yearly.

According to her, press freedom is the foundation of free speech, and if the press is allowed to speak freely, so would the general public.

She added that marking this day should serve as a reminder to the government of their commitment to press freedom and media workers.

She urged other media outlets and personnel to be vigilant and truthful in their duties, refrain from bribery, stop publishing false news, and instead defend the press’s integrity.

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 every year, and the theme for this year is, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

