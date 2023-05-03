Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday dissolved the State Executive Council.

Obaseki said the dissolution of the council was with immediate effect.

The governor announced the during the Weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

Obaseki expressed appreciation to the outgone members of the council for their service to the government and people of the state.

A statement endorsed by Crusoe Osagie, Special Advisers, Media Projects, said that all Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) had been relieved of their appointments.