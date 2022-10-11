World Food Day: Global solutions needed to transform agri-food systems ― FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that global solutions are needed to safeguard life and transform Nigeria’s agri-food systems as global food crisis escalates.

While addressing journalists, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the World Food Day celebration, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, urged Nigerians to eat mindfully and consider that millions of people are unable to afford one meal for themselves.

Dr Abubakar stated that the theme of the 2022 World Food Day celebration is “Leave no one behind, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better Life”.

The Minister called on all relevant stakeholders to come together to bring about the transformation that the world needs, as it continues to grapple with multiple crises which include conflicts, displacement, economic shocks, escalating food prices, climate change among others.

This according to him has resulted in food scarcity and affected global food supply.

Dr Abubakar further stated that the main objective of World Food Day is to celebrate the promotion of food security around the world, especially during difficult times.

He said: “We need to rededicate ourselves to this very important event and its purpose by drawing attention through global awareness, bold action and innovation to enhance effectively the channels that make our food systems stronger and more equitable.

“This day serves as a catalyst for people to get involved, reduce food waste and help feed millions so that hunger-related problems around the world are significantly reduced”.

He, however, pointed out that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has continued to play an important role in achieving this goal by promoting a more resilient food system.

The Agric Minister noted that the FAO is actively working towards the achievement of food security and nutrition and supporting the necessary transformation of agri-food systems in collaboration with other UN agencies and partners at international and national levels.

On his part, the FAO Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero, said, efforts need to be made to reverse the trend of hunger and malnutrition.

Kafeero noted that the protracted conflict in the north and climate extremes such as the ongoing floods have severely impacted lives and livelihoods.

He said the challenges have led to rising food prices and cost of production.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, said everyone has a role to play in the transformation of Nigeria’s agriculture and food systems to enhance food and nutrition security while contributing to the eradication of poverty, hunger and malnutrition.





“The vast majority of these hungry people live in developing regions. So, what can the government do? What can the private sector do? What can farmers do? What can we all do?

