Nigerians have been called upon to support and work with the newly sworn-in President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the progress and development of the country.

This is just as the Tinubu government has been charged to prioritise food security by encouraging farmers in the country.

The appeal was made on Monday by Otunba Yomi Akingbade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State while reacting to the successful inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, the APC chieftain said: “The peaceful and successful inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sixteenth President of Nigeria on May 29th at Eagle Square, Abuja, has opened a new chapter for the progress and growth in the country.”

The Chicago-based businessman appealed to Nigerians to be patriotic citizens and live in peace and harmony irrespective of their tribes, affiliations, and religions, adding that Nigeria remains one indivisible country.

The agriculturalist said food security was paramount in a country like Nigeria and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize food production by supporting and encouraging farmers in the country to grow more food locally for domestic consumption.

He congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their inauguration and urged them to make a difference in governance.