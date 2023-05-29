Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been sworn in alongside his deputy, Dr Kadir Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office at the inauguration ceremony which was held on Monday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan.

Both the governor and the deputy were administered the oath of office by the Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

The event was graced by dignitaries including monarchs, captains of industry, politicians, and top government officials, among others, who defied the heavy downpour to witness the inauguration ceremony.

The governor had earlier inspected the combined parade of the police, paramilitary, voluntary organisations, and students, among others.

Details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE