Work from day one

Kids & Teens
By Aunty ‘Yemi
Work

“Dear student, you must start working from the first day of resumption because whatever results you want at the end of the term/session starts from day one of the new session. More importantly, don’t allow your schooling to tamper with your education; don’t just learn because you want to pass your internal, terminal or external examinations but because you want to know, became self-reliant and become professionals. I wish you success throughout the session.” Dr. Muhammad Abdallah, Head of Administration, Medmina College, Ibadan.

“There is no stagnancy in nature, you either progress or retrogress. As a student, make efforts to get better each day. Make good use of your time. Associate with friends that add value; and encourage you to get better academically and as a person.” Pastor Oludayo Oke, Director, Toyosi Group of Schools, Basorun, Ibadan.

