Arapaja hails Oyo governor over road, flyover projects

THE Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has commended the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for the dualisation of the 7.2-kilometre Idi-Ape-BashorunAkobo-Odogbo Road and construction of the General Gas flyover.

Arapaja gave the commendation in a statement signed by his personal assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim, in a reaction to the inauguration of the projects which was performed by the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The PDP chieftain said Governor Makinde’s effort to strengthen road network across the state showed that the governor was not toying with the lives of the citizens of the state.

According to him, the present administration is striving to ensure safe and secure roads in every nook and cranny of the state.

He added that the Idi ApeBasorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Road dualisation and the General Gas flyover projects had relieved motorists and commuters from the nightmare they were having before.

He said the projects would also improve the economic growth of the state and make it attractive to investors and local and international tourists.

Arapaja implored the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by electing him for second term.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: INEC Disputes Claim On Additional Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the claim of the increase in the population of eligible voters in the existing voters’ register…

We Are Willing To Call Off Strike ― ASUU

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, said that the union is willing to call off the seven-month-old strike if a concrete agreement is reached with the Federal Government…

Indiscriminate Waste Dumping: LAWMA To Shut Down Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that come next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets will be shut down till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the markets…





EDITORIAL: The Jilted Murderer In Adamawa

IF the story sounds insane, it is precisely because insanity increasingly inheres different spheres of Nigeria’s social life. Ibrahim Muhammadu, a native of Gadawaliwol in Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State…

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

THERE is no end in sight to the internal crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as stakeholders from the South-West have demanded the resignation of its national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in the interest of equity, justice and fairplay..