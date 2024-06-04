On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the assassination of Mrs Kudirat Abiola, wife of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 election, Chief MKO Abiola, civil society groups, under the umbrella bodies of Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) and Women Arise (WA), have called on government at all levels to prioritize consensus building and development over political rivalries.

According to them, what should be central is that leaders of government strive to ensure that democracy is targeted at delivering tangible results.

The call was made on Monday in a statement titled: “Kudirat Abiola: 28 years after,” and jointly signed by President of KIND, Dr. Hafsat Abiola and her counterpart for WA, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin.

The civil society groups decried the challenges that drove many to join the pro-democracy movement, unfortunately which they said persisted today, recalling that across West Africa, democracy faced challenges.

According to them, military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger Republic highlighted the fragility of democratic governments, but quickly noted that “the real challenge lied not in military interventions but in the failure of democratic processes to deliver a better life for the majority.”

Kudirat Abiola was assassinated on June 4, 1996 by some gunmen in Lagos.

The statement read: “On the 28th anniversary of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola’s assassination, we honour her legacy as a champion of democracy and human rights in Nigeria. Her sacrifice and that of others who fought for democracy remind us that it was not easily won. Unfortunately, the challenges that drove many to join the pro-democracy movement persist today.

“Across West Africa, democracy faces challenges. Military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger highlight the fragility of democratic governments. The real challenge lies not in military interventions but in the failure of democratic processes to deliver a better life for the majority.

“From Kenya to Senegal, citizens question whose interests their governments serve. In South Africa and Tunisia, frustration with governance manifests as anti-African migrant sentiment.

“Democracy must deliver tangible results, not just rhetoric. Governments must prioritize consensus building and development over political rivalries.”

They, however, called on Nigerians to work together to build a democratic nation that truly delivers for her people, saying that the best way to secure democracy was to ensure it serves all citizens.

“As we remember Kudirat Abiola, let us recall her fight for a democratic Nigeria. The best way to secure democracy is to ensure it serves all Nigerians. Let us work together to build a democratic Nigeria that truly delivers for its people,” the women groups counseled.

ALSO READ: IGP blames internal security threat on corruption, impunity in governance structure