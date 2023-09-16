Vaginal odour is a natural part of being a woman, but when it becomes overpowering or offensive, it can be distressing and impact your self-confidence and intimacy.

Fortunately, most cases of vaginal odour are temporary and can be treated or managed with simple steps and lifestyle changes.

In this article, we’ll explore the causes of vaginal odour and offer effective solutions to help you feel fresh and confident down there.

Wash and keep Vagina clean

Proper hygiene is the foundation of preventing and managing vaginal odour. Wash the external genital area gently with mild, fragrance-free soap and warm water.

Avoid harsh soaps, scented products, or douches, as they can disrupt the natural pH balance of the vagina and lead to odour.





Dry yourself after peeing or wash your area to avoid stench from pees or discharges.

Wear Breathable Fabrics

Choose breathable cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothing to allow air circulation in the genital area.

Synthetic fabrics can trap moisture and heat, creating an environment conducive to bacterial growth and odour.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins out of your body and promotes a healthier vaginal environment.

Proper hydration can also reduce the concentration of urine, which can sometimes contribute to odour.

Maintain a Balanced Diet

A well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can positively impact your vaginal health.

Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt can promote a healthy balance of bacteria in the vagina.

Be Cautious with Sexual Partners

Practising safe sex and discussing sexual health with your partner is vital. Some sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause changes in vaginal odour.

Regular STI testing and safe sex practices can help prevent these issues.

Avoid Scented Feminine Products

Fragrant feminine products like sprays, wipes, and powders can do more harm than good.

They can irritate the delicate vaginal tissues and disrupt the natural balance, leading to odour. Stick to gentle, fragrance-free options.

Vaginal odour is a common concern among women, but it’s essential to remember that it’s often temporary and manageable.

Don’t hesitate to contact a healthcare provider if you have persistent concerns, as they can provide personalized advice and treatment options to help you feel your best.

