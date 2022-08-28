I will be praying for the nation even in retirement —Methodist Prelate

The Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche has vowed to use his time in retirement to pray for the nation and be involved in the issues concerning the country.

He said that he would be available to help in whatever capacityto the church or government.

Speaking at his farewell tour and reception organised for him by the Methodist Church Nigeria Archdiocese of Aba, held at All Saints’ Methodist Church, World Bank, Owerri,last Sunday, the prelate said that when he was Bishop in Owerri, he was a member of Board of Directors Owerri Capital Development alongside the retired Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owerri, Rt. Revd Cyril Okorocha and retired Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace Anthony Obinna.

Uche said that as he gradually bows out by the end of the year, he is leaving behind a very strong structure, more spirituality, quality moral standard for both clergy and laity of the church and a church that is disciplined and prayerful.

He disclosed that the church has created a department of skill acquisition and already trained 3,000 people, adding that efforts are being made to empower those already trained.

He said that the empowerment by the church is for both Christians and non-Christians, adding that there would be no discrimination as all beneficiaries are Nigerians.

He revealed that Methodist Church since formation on 24th September 1842 has never had any crisis with any other religion be it Islam or others.

The Prelate said that the church believes in one united Nigeria where nobody is marginalised, maltreated on the basis of religion, ethnicity or tribe.

In his sermon during the special church service entitled “Offering God Acceptable Worships” with its text drawn from Hebrew 12:25-29, the preacher admonished Christians to submit themselves to the demand of God while working out their salvation.

Prelate Uche who stressed the need for people of God to love one another, urged the Christians to use their position of authority to ensure that people around them feel good.

He described it as unfortunate, that Christians have failed God as they are no more giving to what is demanded of them.

He regretted that Christians now engage in adultery, fornication, jealousness, fits of anger, among others adding that anybody who wants to inherit the Kingdom of God must turn their backs on the world and must be willing to make sacrifices.

He reminded Christians that they have chosen the right path while advising them to hold Jesus by the hand continuously.

Presenting his address to mark the reception of the Prelate, the Archbishop of Aba, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Ikem Nnonah, expressed his appreciation to the Prelate whom he said had laboured in the Lord’s vineyard.





He said that it is an honour to have him as the first Igbo Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria in the apex administrative and leadership ladder of the church.

According to the Archbishop, the over nine years in office of the Prelate have transformed the entire Conference area of which Aba Archdiocese is a part. He added that retiring cleric is stepping aside though he is still energetic, adding that he would become a referral encyclopedia in Aba Archdiocese at different times.

In his remarks, the Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rt. Reverend Dennis Okechukwu Mark felicitated the prelate, describing him as a visionary leader of the great repute.

He added that the Prelate has shown exemplary leadership and deep commitment to the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ which has brought enormous growth and development to the church over the years.The Bishop prayed God to keep him in good health and vitality.

Adding his voice, the Lay President Aba Archdiocese, Sir John Ajuga said that the Prelate whom he described as blessings to all, represented the entire Igbo land in the Methodist Church Nigeria.

He assured him that his home will certainly be a home of pilgrimage adding that it was indeed a rare opportunity given to an Igbo man, while praying God to continue to bless him and his entire family.

The Prelate on arrival at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, was received by ministers and leaders of the church.

He inspected a guard of honour by Association of Methodist Brigades before holding a brief devotion at the Methodist Church Cathedral of Unity, Owerri.

The clericalso used the valedictory tour and reception to visit Wesley Methodist Church Ikenegbu, Owerri, which was later on dedicated to the glory of God. He was also honoured by the church which foundation he laid when he was the Bishop of Owerri Methodist Diocese.

The picture showing the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and his wife Nneoma Florence N. Uche, National President, Women’s Fellowship in a photograph with some church leaders during the reception held at All Saints’ Methodist Church World Bank, Owerri, Imo State.

