A woman identified as Zainab Ibrahim has died while separating a fight that ensued between her two sons, Inusa and Usman.

Although the cause of the fight could not be ascertained, Inusa, it was gathered was said to have mistakenly macheted her mother on her left hand.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Kpaduma II area of Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Saliu Shehu said Zainab was rushed to a private hospital where she died.

He said; “The two brothers are of the same parents. They were engaging in a serious fight. Their mother came in and tried to separate them. Inusa, however, left and went to bring a machete with which he intended to use on his brother in the process, he mistakenly cut his mother on her left hand. She was taken to a private hospital where she died.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, said Inusa was at large, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

“We received a distress call and rushed to the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. Usman is in custody while Inusa is at large. An investigation is, however, ongoing on the matter,” she said.

