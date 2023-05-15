Hilda Baci, a well-known Nigerian chef, breaks her silence, after being acknowledged by Guinness World Records, pending her new record’s official release.

she tweeted, ” I can’t wait to be official” via Tweeter account.

Guinness World Records had previously declared that some details needed to be confirmed before declaring her as the new record holder for the longest hour spent cooking.

After demonstrating her commitment to the work, chef Hilda Baci acknowledged her excitement for winning the challenge and setting a new world record in a follow-up tweet.

The celebrity chef beat the previous world record set at 87 hours 45 minutes in the early hours of the 14th of May 2023 and is currently at over 90 hours.

I can’t wait for it to be official. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/5SaycYGox3 — Hilda Baci’s Cookathon (@hildabacicooks) May 15, 2023

