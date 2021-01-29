Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Khaligraph Jones, others announced as first performers for virtual MAMAs

The MTV Africa Music Awards, Kampala 2021 (MAMA) have announced a performance line-up that includes top stars from across the continent, including Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Uganda’s Sheebah Karungi, Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Nasty C, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos and São Tomé and Príncipe’s Calema. The virtual show, which will broadcast to MTV’s global audience in 180 countries, will air locally on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on 20 February 2021.

“The MAMAs are a global spotlight on African music and artistes, and this lineup of incredible talent speaks to the tremendous power of music on our continent,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice-President and General Manager ViacomCBS Networks Africa. “This year’s show is dedicated to the youth of Africa, and we are committed to amplifying social change through music and culture and to elevating youth voices across our platforms.”

One of the MTV MAMA Kampala 2021 nomination leaders with five nods, Tanzanian artiste, Diamond Platnumz will return to the MAMA stage after his energetic 2016 performance. A first-time nominee from Uganda, songstress Sheebah Karungi has scored two nods in the Best Female and Best Ugandan Act categories. South African Hip-Hop sensation Nasty C, who is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category, also returns to the MAMA stage on 20 February. Fellow Hip-Hop award contender, Suspect 95 from Côte d’Ivoire, will also take to the virtual stage. Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones and Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos will debut the MAMA stage, and São Tomé and Principe’s Calema, who are running for the Song of the Year and have four MAMA nominations in total.Grammy® award-winning global sensation, DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled, best known for his Hip-Hop and R&B hit anthems, will be the international co-host for this year’s MAMA.

More performers will be announced in the next few days, as well as finalists for the MAMA ‘Generation Change’ award, which will recognise youth change-makers on the continent.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be held in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board. The MAMA serves as a platform to showcase the country’s and African music and sounds to the world.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… performers for virtual MAMAs performers for virtual MAMAs

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories.. performers for virtual MAMAs performers for virtual MAMAs

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE