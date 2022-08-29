With Majo, Chizzy makes big Afrobeat statement

Releasing a new song and topping music charts with the song has become synonymous with Georgia-based Nigerian singer, Chinedu Emmanuel, also known as Topboy Chizzy.

Regarded as one of the newest music exports from Nigeria holding it down in Georgia, Chizzy, a native of Ika North/East Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria is fast becoming the delight of many music lovers.

Chizzy has in recent times released a few singles that went viral on social media, and he didn’t fail to raise the bar again with his recent song, Majo, which he released on August 25.

With the single already making waves across streaming and social media platforms, the song according to him was dropped to re-introduce his brand to the Nigerian music market.

To mark his birthday today, he has decided to release the song officially in Nigeria. Majo is a blend of pop and afrobeat and it has all it takes to become a hit.

Chizzy added that he wants to carve a niche for himself in the competitive afrobeat market in Nigeria, across Africa and worldwide.

Hear him, “this is my debut even if I’ve been releasing songs. I’m sure I’ll hit the industry and gain that mainstream recognition.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Govs May Prevail On Ayu To Resign

THERE were indications on Sunday that governors elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been asked to prevail on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu to consider resigning from office as a compromise over the raging feud in the party on power sharing….

We Do Not Want A President That Will Favour North —Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has chastised the political class for discussing Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries….

Atiku In Kano, To Receive Shekarau, Other Defectors Into PDP Today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport after some days in London…..





I Have No Special Presidential Candidate —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he does not have a special candidate in the 2023 presidential election in the country, but only has a national agenda….