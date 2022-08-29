President Buhari assents 8 bills passed by National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to 8 Bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Hon. Nasiru Baballe Ila.

According to the statement, they are the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, Nigerian Methodological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, (Establishment) Act, 2022 and the Nigerian Council For Management Development Act. 2022

The rest are the National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act, 2022, Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act 2022, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Act 2022 and Counseling Practitioners Council of Nigeria Act 2022 respectively.

It stated that the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 repealed the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006 and enacted the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in order to promote aviation safety and security, ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and consolidate the law relating to civil aviation regulation in Nigeria.

Provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in conformity with the standards and recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety and security.

To ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and to consolidate the laws relating to the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria.

According to it, the Nigerian Methodological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022 ” repeals the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, to provide for a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.

Advise the Federal Government on all aspects of meteorology; project, prepare and interpret government policies in the field of meteorology; and issue weather forecasts for the safe operation of air-crafts, ocean-going vessels and oil rigs in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs);

“The Agency is empowered by this Act as the sole authority to approve, licence, certify and regulate the establishment of meteorological stations for meteorological observations, the operators and operating personnel at a fee to be prescribed by the agency and where necessary, make regulation in this regard, save for aeronautical meteorological services,”

It added that the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act “repeals the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap. P17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022 charged with the responsibility, amongst others, of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy and related matters in Nigeria”

According to it, the Nigerian Council for Management Act, “repeals the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, Cap. N99, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the National Centre for Economic Management and Administration Act, Cap. N14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022.

It further explained that the National Institute of Credit Administration Act “establishes the National Institute of Credit Administration to regulate the credit management practice and set standards and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become professional credit managers in Nigeria by providing a range of services and programmes aimed at keeping Nigerian credit managers and their executives up-to-date by developing their professional skills, elevating their status and inculcating ethics in their service of managing credit for their employers, among others.”

Also, the Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners Act “establishes the Institute of social work practitioners charged with the responsibility for training and registration of persons aspiring to become social work practitioners in Nigeria and determine the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered as chartered social work practitioners, and raise the standards as circumstances may permit; secure, in accordance with the provisions of this Act, the establishment and maintenance of the register of corporate members, fellows, associates, honorary fellows, and the publication of the list of registered members; build professional capacities and provide professional guidance to members for enhanced service delivery in the chosen area of the Institute’s professional practice.





It will also “create and advance consciousness in the professional practice of social work, provide a forum for the interaction of practising social work practitioners and collaborate with individuals, groups and corporate bodies with interest in social work practice with the aims of sharing professional and technical skills, experiences, benefits and research findings for advancement of professional social work.

It will also provide professional proficiencies and guidance to members in practice and to persons who shall practice as social work practitioners; and issue code of conduct booklet to serve as catalyst guiding the professional behaviour of the members of the Institute.”

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ” repeals the Advertising Practitioners (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. A7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022 to establish a Council for advertising, advertisements and marketing communications as the apex regulatory authority for the Nigerian advertising industry, make provision for the regulation and control of advertising, ensure the protection of the general public and consumers, promote local content and entrench the best international practices, it added.

It further explained that the Counseling Practitioners Council of Nigeria Act “establishes the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria charged with the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of counselling profession.

Determine the standard of knowledge and skill, to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the Counselling Profession and review the standard as circumstances may require; establish and maintain, in accordance with the provisions of this Act, a register of certified members of the Profession and the publication of the list of such members.

It added that the Act also empowered the council to secure the professional status and do all such things as may be necessary to promote the interest of its members and the advancement of the art and science of counselling knowledge and efficiency in counselling management and administration in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

