Gas explosion: Two injured, four tankers burnt in Ogun

Two persons were reportedly injured in a gas explosion that occurred on Monday in the Mowe area, near the Redemption Camp, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that four tankers were equally burnt in an incident that happened at about 10.30 am, at a gas plant.

Tribune Online learnt that people scampered to safety as a result of the explosion which caused panic among the residents.

The combined efforts of operatives of the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), put the situation which lasted about three hours under control.

Information gathered had it that a gas tanker loaded with content collided with another tanker within the premises which triggered the explosion.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Ogun State Command, Oluwasegun Ayansiji, confirmed the incident.

Ayansiji explained that the explosion did not occur within the Redemption Camp as being speculated by members of the public

He said: “There was no casualty, but about two people were injured and they have been taken to the hospital.

“The explosion occurred at a gas plant called, SON contractors and it is not inside RCCG has been speculated, but it is close to RCCG.

“A tanker loaded with gas wanted to offload its product inside the company.

“As it was trying to reverse to park well so as to offload, it had a collision with some empty tankers parked and this resulted in the explosion.

“As at this moment everything is calm and under control.

“Three empty gas tankers that were parked were burnt in the compound. The explosion happened right inside the compound of the company.”

The Zonal Public Relations Officer of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said no death was recorded in the fire outbreak.

Farinloye said: “The operation just ended a few minutes ago, but nobody died and nobody was injured.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government has sealed off the plant for further investigation by necessary bodies.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the scene of the incident.

