Wife sets husband’s N3m six-bedroom apartment ablaze in Osun

Authorities of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a housewife for allegedly setting ablaze her husband’s six-bedroom apartment, worth N3 million.

The incident was said to have occurred on the 18th of March around Adio Ori Eru in Iwo local government area of Osun State.

A credible source informed the Nigerian Tribune that her husband, identified as Lamidi Kehinde alerted the Police about the alleged arson by his second wife, Salamat Kehinde.

According to the source, all the household properties inside the six-bedroom apartment were completely burnt by the raging fire allegedly set on the building by the enraged wife.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in Osogbo on Tuesday, the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mr Mustafa Katayeyanjue said the suspect had been arrested.

He explained that no life was lost in the incident, saying the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) was already investigating the matter after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

