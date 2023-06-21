A police extract from the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo, dated 2015, has cleared a man named Iyiola Jubril Akinkunmi of allegations of cultism and murder. The extract states that he is, in fact, a police informant.

The 2015 Nigeria police report, issued by CSP Abimbola, the Chief Sup Police (Admin) at the time on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Criminal Investigation Department, Osogbo, reveals that Iyiola Jubril Akinkunmi made a report of attempted murder and threat to life on February 12, 2015.

According to the police report, “Iyiola Jubril Akinkunmi ‘m’ has been an informant to the Nigeria Police Force since 2012 and has contributed immensely to the arrest of several cultists terrorizing the Ede and Osogbo environs.

“The complainant stated that, sometime in January 2015, his identity as a police informant got leaked out, which put cultists led by Elemo and Faronbi, members of the Supreme Most Eiye Confraternity, a syndicate controlled by one Rasidi Hammed A.K.A. Oko — IIU, terrorizing Ede and Osogbo, on the trail of the complainant, Iyiola Jubril Akinkunmi.

“On 12/02/2015, the aforementioned syndicate attacked the complainant with intent to kill him but he managed to escape from the assailants through the help of good Samaritans at the scene. Hence the report, POLICE ACTION: Upon receipt of the report, the case was recorded and referred to the Anti-Cultism Section for in-depth investigation and report.

“Investigation is still ongoing, and the complainant was advised to conceal his movements and remain in hiding,” the police extract added.

The police further stated that actions will be intensified to arrest the main leaders of the cult group who are still at large.

