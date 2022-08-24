Delta Ministry of Justice publishes names, photos of convicted s3x offenders

The Delta State Ministry of Justice has commenced the publication of names and photos of convicted sex offenders in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 of the Violence Against Persons Law 2020.

This is part of measures to discourage people from indulging in sexual crimes and other related-offences.

The Head of Anti- Sexual Offences Unit in the ministry, Mrs. Uche Patricia Akamagwuna, disclosed this in Asaba on Monday.

She said that the policy was geared towards ensuring that sexual offenders were named and shamed.

Akamagwuna further said that their names would be published on Delta State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders Register, the media as well as pasting the pictures of such offenders in places of their last residence.

The first set of sex offenders to be named and shamed included 46 years old Lukuman Yunusa , an indigene of Osun State who was formerly residing at No 5, Jarret Street, Asaba.

He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment at the Correctional Centre Ogwashi-uku for raping of a 10-year-old girl, noting that his name is already in the Delta State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders Register.

Also named is one Endurance Oyemike aged 44, a native of Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the Delta State.

A former resident of Ogbe-Echila Street, Ogbe-Ogume is currently serving 10 years imprisonment with hard labour at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale for rape.

The convict had been duly registered in the state Ministry of Justice Sex Register.

One Friday Nweke, a 34-year-old indigene of Odalekor village in Nkwor Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and formerly a resident of Transformer Camp, Ominigboma in Oko has also been registered.

Friday Nweke is presently serving a life imprisonment term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Warri for the rape of a six-year-old girl.

Similarly, a 33-year-old Ossai Mishark from Ossissa in Ndokwa West Local Government Area is already serving six years’ jail term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale for the rape of a 42-year-old woman. His name is also in the Sexual Offenders Register.

One Frank Osehdi, a pastor of Sure Fire Ministry, Kwale who is 46-year-old and a native of Isoko North Local Government Area and formerly residing at First, Iyatu by Asaba highway, Kwale, is also serving a seven-year jail term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale for raping an 18-year-old girl.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…