As the world marks International Widows’ Day, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze has emphasised the need for legislation to improve the condition of widows.

In a goodwill message to widows on behalf of the state legislature, Udeze stressed the importance of developing resources and policies to empower widows and ensure their well-being.

He called on legislative institutions in the country to enact laws that guarantee full protection, well-being, and rights of widows.

The Speaker commended the United Nations for dedicating a day to widows, which he said enhances awareness of their challenges.

Udeze noted that the ultimate goal of International Widows’ Day is to develop resources and policies to empower widows and allow them to have unhindered coexistence.

He reiterated the commitment of the Anambra State House of Assembly to supporting widows and vulnerable groups in the state.

He maintained that the law enacted by the State Legislature to prohibit widowhood malpractices is still in force, urging traditional rulers in the State to abrogate all obnoxious and harmful laws against widows in their various communities.

Udeze, while calling on affluent citizens to contribute towards the upliftment of the condition of widows in their midst, charged widows to comport themselves at all times and look up to God for their protection and well-being.

The Speaker’s call for legislation comes as many widows in the state continue to face challenges, including discrimination, lack of access to education and healthcare, and economic marginalization.

Tribune Online gathered that International Widows’ Day was established by the United Nations in 2010 to raise awareness about the plight of widows and their children worldwide. The day is marked on June 23 every year.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE