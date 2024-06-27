Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has justified the extension of the lifeline of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act to December 31, 2024.

The Senate reached this resolution on Thursday in response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request through an Executive Bill.

Checks revealed that the lifeline of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act was originally set to terminate on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Addressing journalists after the Bill passed following clause-by-clause consideration by the Senate Committee on Supply, Senator Adaramodu stated that the Senate’s motive was to curb the issue of abandoned projects.

“We aim to halt the spate of abandoned projects and ensure strict adherence to the 2023 Budget allocations,” he explained. “That’s why the Senate decided to amend the Appropriation Law—to ensure funds allocated to incomplete projects do not go to waste. Our goal is to ensure full compliance with the budget provisions, making today’s exercise crucial.”

Senator Adaramodu also dismissed speculation regarding Parliament’s alleged approval of funds for two presidential aircraft under the guise of the 2024 Supplementary Budget. He clarified that no 2024 Supplementary Budget was currently before the Senate.

“We are awaiting the supplementary budget. There was no discussion of aircraft within our chambers.

President Tinubu mentioned a supplementary budget during a joint session of the National Assembly, but its contents are unknown to us.

The issue of aircraft has not been presented for debate. If it does come before us, we will assess it on its merits. The 10th Senate prioritizes the interests of Nigerians.”