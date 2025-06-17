Why we reviewed our service fees — CAC

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has explained that its decision to review service fees, effective August 1, 2025, was prompted by prevailing economic realities and the need to enhance service delivery through technology-driven operations.

According to the Commission, the review service fees followed “a thorough assessment of current economic conditions, rising operational expenses, and consultations with key stakeholders.”

Announcing the development in a public notice via its X account on Tuesday, the CAC stated that the adjustment is part of broader efforts to improve efficiency and align its services with the evolving needs of businesses and the Nigerian economy.

“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public, Esteemed Customers, and all Stakeholders that in the continued efforts to improve its service quality and delivery, it has become necessary to review certain service fees effective the 1st day of August 2025.

“This decision follows the careful consideration of prevailing economic realities, rising operational costs as well as engagement of critical stakeholders ahead of implementation.”

The Commission emphasised that the revised fees remain modest and competitive, with a clear focus on sustainability and improved service delivery.

“The review is modest, competitive and aligns with our commitment to enhance service delivery through digitalised operations and maintain the integrity of the Nigerian Corporate Registry,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability and stakeholder satisfaction, the CAC added, “We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and customer satisfaction as we strive to build a more resilient and responsive corporate regulatory environment.”

The full list of the reviewed fees can be accessed here

The Commission noted that the revised fees will impact business owners, legal practitioners, compliance officers, and others engaging with the corporate registry for post-incorporation filings and regulatory services.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE